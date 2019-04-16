Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli plead not guilty in first response to college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to the double charges of conspiracy in the college admissions scandal, reports CNN. The publication drew its information from federal court filings entered Monday.

The couple also waived their right for a court appearance, as per the documents. The actress' decision to plead 'not guilty' for charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering is her first proper stance on the case. The prosecutors have claimed that Lori and Mossimo paid $500,000 to a fake charity in order to get their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. The admission would falsely designate them as crew recruits.

Actress Felicity Huffman, another accused in the scandal, was among the 13 parents who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud a week ago. The confession was followed by the prosecutors' claims that they will try and recommend incarceration at the "low end" of the sentencing range for Huffman and will not slap her with further charges.

Though Lori and Mossimo had appeared in court two weeks ago, they never intended to let people know how they would plead. Each of the two charges can lead up to 20 years in prison.

These accusations have negatively impacted Lori and her daughter Olivia Jade's careers. While Lori lost out on multiple offers by brands and was also dropped from Hallmark Channel following the scandal. Sephora also ended a makeup partnership with Olivia, a social media influencer.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 10:51:55 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.