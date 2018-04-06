Lorde apologises for posting picture of bathtub captioned with Whitney Houston's lyrics after backlash

The Grammy Award-winning, Kiwi singer Lorde, best known for her smash hit 'Royals', has apologised after facing a massive backlash on one of her Instagram posts.

The controversial post was an image of her bathtub filled with water, on presumably the busy artiste’s day off, captioned “And iii will always love you”, the iconic lyrics of a Whitney Houston song. This post was instantly recognised as being insensitive as the diva singer Whitney Houston had tragically passed away drowned in her hotel room bathtub in 2012.

The post, which received an instant backlash by fans and members of the entertainment industry, was taken down within the hour, but the damage was done. Lorde has since then posted an apology through an Instagram story saying, “Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote," she wrote. "I'm so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again," said the singer, as reported by USA Today.

The reactions to this incredible oversight by Lorde ranged from “This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting,” tweeted by @privsari, to “Lorde. Honey. This is.... really really bad,” tweeted by @molls.

This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting pic.twitter.com/B5cR3tolaU — black female (@privsari) April 6, 2018

Not all users and fans attacked the clueless singer.

The funniest thing is how everybody is in Lorde's comment section like "SIS DELETE THIS NOO" and she's probably in her bathtub, no fucking clue what's going, having the time of her life — yasmin (@zarasglory) April 6, 2018

The singer has a reputation for being a bold and forthright artist who has spoken up about gender discrimination, and not shied away from taking on discriminatory practices in the media industry head on. She was applauded for the one-page ad she took out to make a point about the Grammy’s poor job of acknowledging women performers in January.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 15:41 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 15:51 PM