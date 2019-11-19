Lord of the Rings series gets renewed for season two by Amazon way ahead of show's premiere

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series has already been renewed for a second season well ahead of shows's premiere, reports Deadline.

Inspired by the fantasy book series by J.R.R. Tolkein — which were famously adapted into a big-screen trilogy in the early 2000s — Amazon Studios’ TV series is currently in pre-production in New Zealand.

While not is much known about the plot, it was earlier reported that Will Poulter, best known for his performance in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, has been roped in to play a lead role in the series which will premiere on Amazon Prime. Joseph Mawle, best known for playing Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones, will portray a villain named Oren, and Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock) will play a character named Tyra.

The Lord of the Rings series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona set to helm multiple episodes.

According to the Variety, it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s 'The Fellowship of the Ring.' The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with the two messages: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” as well as “Welcome to the Second Age.”

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

Lord of the Rings series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

