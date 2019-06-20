You are here:

Lootcase motion poster released; Kunal Khemu-Rasika Dugal's quirky comedy to release on 11 October

After producing multiple Hindi blockbusters with promising scripts, Fox Star Studios recently announced their upcoming film titled Lootcase. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

The story of Lootcase unfolds after Kunal's character gets hold of a case (presumably filled with money). Times Now reports Kunal will be seen as Nandan Kumar, Rasika as Lata, Raaz as a Bala Rathore, Shorey as Inspector Kolte and Rao as MLA Patil.

Check out Lootcase's motion poster:

Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz... #Lootcase to release on 11 Oct 2019... Directed by Rajesh Krishnan... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/eSNWGliJnD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

Sharing the film's poster, Kunal said the bromance will unfold in October.

The fact that Rasika joins the film's ensemble cast is rather interesting, especially since the actress has mostly played mostly dramatic roles in cinema (Manto) and television (Made In Heaven, Delhi Crime Story), with the exception of TVF's Humourously Yours.

Lootcase will hit the theatres on 11 October.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 16:54:14 IST