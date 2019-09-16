You are here:

Lootcase first look: Kunal Kemmu is tangled in a bromance with his suitcase in the upcoming quirky comedy

FP Staff

Sep 16, 2019 13:13:34 IST

A new teaser of Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Lootcase was released earlier on Monday. The quirky clip shows Kemmu's character pen a love letter to a suitcase.

According to the Times of India, the film sees Kemmu essay the role of Nandan Kumar, who gets hold of a suitcase (presumably filled with money), and follows his life as it takes a 360-degree turn.

The teaser shows Nandan recollect his unexpected meeting with the suitcase, and calls it his 'most beautiful accident.' He further exclaims how people frown upon their pairing but he is least bothered with it because he is clearly blind in love.

Check out the first look of the film

Check out the post here

Earlier this year, Kemmu also shared an introductory motion poster of the said bromance.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. While Kemmu will be seen as Nandan Kumar, Rasika will portray Lata, Raaz as a Bala Rathore, Ranveer Shorey as Inspector Kolte, and Rao as MLA Patil.

Earlier, it was announced that Lootcase will hit the theatres on 11 October. The film will face a box office clash with Priyanka Chopra's highly-anticipated film The Sky is Pink.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 14:25:32 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gajraj Rao , Kunal Khemu , Lootcase , Lootcase motion poster , Rasika Dugal , Shareworthy , Vijay Raaz

also see

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's film goes on floors, will release on 13 March 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's film goes on floors, will release on 13 March 2020

Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha share sweet nothings on first date

Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha share sweet nothings on first date

Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar join hands to produce Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar join hands to produce Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan