Lootcase first look: Kunal Kemmu is tangled in a bromance with his suitcase in the upcoming quirky comedy

A new teaser of Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Lootcase was released earlier on Monday. The quirky clip shows Kemmu's character pen a love letter to a suitcase.

According to the Times of India, the film sees Kemmu essay the role of Nandan Kumar, who gets hold of a suitcase (presumably filled with money), and follows his life as it takes a 360-degree turn.

The teaser shows Nandan recollect his unexpected meeting with the suitcase, and calls it his 'most beautiful accident.' He further exclaims how people frown upon their pairing but he is least bothered with it because he is clearly blind in love.

Check out the first look of the film

Check out the post here

Prem kahaniya toh bahut Saari dekhi Hongi 👀

Lekin aisi Prem kahani sirf sochi Hogi 💭

Mere pyar se jald hi milaunga 💖

Aur aapko Ek manoranjak saer karaunga 🚶‍♂️ Lauv

Nandan pic.twitter.com/j6BSH7SKMT — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 16, 2019

Earlier this year, Kemmu also shared an introductory motion poster of the said bromance.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. While Kemmu will be seen as Nandan Kumar, Rasika will portray Lata, Raaz as a Bala Rathore, Ranveer Shorey as Inspector Kolte, and Rao as MLA Patil.

Earlier, it was announced that Lootcase will hit the theatres on 11 October. The film will face a box office clash with Priyanka Chopra's highly-anticipated film The Sky is Pink.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 14:25:32 IST