Look Mom I Can Fly trailer charts Travis Scott's journey to superstardom in upcoming Netflix documentary

Netflix has released an extended version of Travis Scott's 85-minute documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. Ahead of its release on Netflix, the documentary is set for a theatrical release in select cinemas across the US, reports complex.com.

The film consists of unseen video footage of his Grammy-nominated, double platinum, critically-acclaimed album ASTROWORLD recording sessions and also has behind-the-scenes clips of the development of the Cactus Jack imprint. The documentary also consists of Scott's growth as a star — from his early days of requesting for work to becoming the largest brand in his industry.

Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Twin Cities are few of the destinations that the screenings will feature in. The White Trash Tyler-directed documentary will have special advance screenings.

Check out the trailer

LOOK MOM I CAN FLY !!! OUT NOW ON @netflix pic.twitter.com/c6AzpOq5Qp — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 28, 2019

Check out Travis Scott's post

View this post on Instagram I peep it thru the screen ✍🏾👁🍿 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

Netflix describes the documentary as: "While crafting his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld, Travis Scott juggles controversy, fatherhood, and career highs in this intimate documentary."

Scott also attended the Los Angeles premiere, held at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica with wife Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster by his side. The film even includes intimate details on the private couple's daily life.

Check out Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Look Mom I Can Fly

View this post on Instagram

Aww #KylieJenner and #Stormi supporting #TravisScott at the premiere of his Netflix documentary! Via: @power_106

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:57pm PDT

Scott recently featured in Wake Up, which was helmed by Jonah Hill.

Look Mom I Can Fly starts streaming on Netflix from 28 August.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 17:06:17 IST