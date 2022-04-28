Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are seen having fun with their children Taimur and Jehangir, as well as a few friends in new photos taken at their home.

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, as well as friends Alexandra Galligan and Gorakh Poori, to their Bandra home. Alexandra has now revealed some lovely photos from their stay with the Khans, in which they ate delectable food, relaxed by the pool, and spent time with children Taimur and Jehangir.

Alexandra uploaded a sweet photo of Kareena in their pool-facing dining room with one-year-old Jehangir, often known as Jeh. "An amazing amma #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan," she captioned it. While sitting in his feeding chair, the actor is seen glancing at her as he stares at the camera.

Another photo shows Kareena, Taimur, and Gorakh Poori relaxing by the pool with some munchies. By the pool, Saif is spotted standing at a distance. The new home of Kareena and Saif has an open swimming pool as well as a terrace.

Another photo shows the males standing for the camera as a group. Standing between Gorakh and Taimur, Saif is dressed in a white tee and red shorts. A bathrobe is worn by the five-year-old. The photo gives a clear view of the actor's pool area from a never-seen-before angle.

Kareena had previously shared a group photo from the meal she threw at her home on Monday night. Saif, Soha, Kunal, Gorakh, and Alexandra were seated at the dining table. Kareena, Saif, and Taimur had attended a reading session for Kunal and Soha's children's book Inni & Bobo earlier in the day.

Kareena will now star alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released in theatres on August 11th of this year. Saif also has a few projects in the works, including Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, and Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush.

