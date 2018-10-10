London Fields trailer: Amber Heard is a clairvoyant seductress in Mathew Cullen's murder mystery

London Fields makers recently released their first trailer. Based on the Martin Amis’ critically acclaimed 1989 novel of the same name, the film features Wonder Woman star Amber Heard as the Nicola Six.

Six discovers that she will be murdered on her 35th birthday and thus begins her search to discover the murderer. The film also features Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James, and Cara Delevingne in supporting roles. The trailer follows Six as she starts a love affair with three different men — one of whom is her murderer — and inches closer to finding the answer or her death, whichever wins the race against time.

The film had earlier faced ample controversies especially when the film was retracted from the Toronto International Film Festival when director Mathew Cullen sued the film's producers, alleging that his name was used to promote a cut of the film which he had not supported to begin with.

Johnny Depp, who makes a brief cameo in the film, is Heard's former husband.

London Fields is scheduled to release on 26 October, 2018. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 17:06 PM