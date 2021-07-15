The final episode of Marvel's Loki featured lots of twists and turns, and paved the way for Kang the Conqueror's initiation into the MCU.

Loki, the spinoff show of many Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, came to an end yesterday with its sixth episode titled For All Time. The finale also ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans and viewers wondering what the second season may hold.

There were many twists and turns that the episode had to offer, including the introduction of Kang the Conqueror, who will be the primary antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Here are some highlights from the finale:

Kang the Conqueror

Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Lovecraft Country, made an appearance as the villain cryptically referred to as He Who Remains in Episode 6. He is revealed to be the mysterious creator of the Time Variance Authority. He Who Remains is a variant of Kang the Conqueror, the infamous comic book villain, who likes to play with time.

After his 31st-century variant discovered multiple universes, so did the other variants. But not everyone had the best intentions. "The peace between realities erupted into all-out war, each variant fighting to preserve their universe and annihilate the others. This was almost the end, ladies and gentlemen, of everything and everyone," he tells Loki and Sylvie in the episode.

He claims to use Alioth and bring an end to the war. He then set up the TVA to keep the timeline in check and keep his other dangerous variants from causing disarray. In the episode, Kang gives Sylvie and Loki the option to kill him and expose the Sacred Timeline, which will cause another Multiversal War or choose peace and take over as the bosses of the TVA.

The Citadel At The End Of Time

Miss Minutes welcomes them into a Void castle that she refers to as the Citadel at the End of Time. She tells them that they have impressed He Who Remains and he has offered to insert them into the Sacred Timeline where they can all co-exist. She tells them that the TVA can continue their work as gatekeeping the timeline, while the duo can continue living on their terms. For Loki, this means defeating Thanos and the Avengers, and having the throne of Asgard and the Infinity Gauntlet. While for Sylvie, this means she can have a lifetime of happiness that she never experienced. According to Screen Rant, this term references the comic books: He Who Remains had a Citadel at the End of Time, and so did Kang.

Judge Renslayer

Ravonna Renslayer has dedicated her entire life to the TVA, especially because she has no memory of her past. The truth about the Time Keepers came as an appalling surprise to her too. But she still believes to have been on the correct path all along, despite TVA's farce being exposed. "She's the good soldier of the TVA, just a disciple to the bureaucracy," head writer Michael Waldron says.

Her real name is revealed in the episode after Mobius and Hunter B-15 persuade some of the TVA to enter 2018, in the Franklin D Roosevelt High School. There the audience finds Ravonna before she was part of the TVA, which also explains why she has a pen inscribed with the school's name in her office. Her college diploma with her real name Rebecca Tourminet is also on display in the high school's office. Screen Rant writes that in the comics, Tourminet is also a name she adopts after she has a falling out with Kang.

Miss Minutes

Miss Minutes seems to be in on the dark side of the TVA from the start. She's playing double agent: she's siding with Kang, while giving selective information to Renslayer.

The Bollywood reference

The opening credits of the show had a surprising feature — the inclusion of 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' from Sonakshi Sinha's 2018 film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Besides that there are dialogues and lines spoken by both MCU characters such as MCU characters Falcon, Wasp, Black Panther, Loki and Sylvie, as well as real-life words spoken by Greta Thunberg, Maya Angelou, Neil Armstrong.