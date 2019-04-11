You are here:

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli share photos after casting their votes

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections has begun in 91 constituencies across 20 states of the country. As citizens queue up at the polling stations to exercise their voting rights, South Indian actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan shared pictures post casting their votes.

Jr NTR took to Instagram and shared a photo of him with wife Pranathi.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posed after casting their vote for at a polling booth in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun, who will soon begin shooting for his next film with director Sukumar, also took to Instagram and appealed his fans to go and cast their vote.

Baahubali director SS Rajamoul shared a photo of his finger as he cast the vote with his family.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 10:51:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.