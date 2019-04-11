Lok Sabha Election 2019: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli share photos after casting their votes
The first phase of Lok Sabha elections has begun in 91 constituencies across 20 states of the country. As citizens queue up at the polling stations to exercise their voting rights, South Indian actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan shared pictures post casting their votes.
Jr NTR took to Instagram and shared a photo of him with wife Pranathi.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posed after casting their vote for at a polling booth in Hyderabad.
#LokSabhaEelctions2019 #Chiranjeevi and #RamCharan cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/tIZEBEZX51
— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 11, 2019
Allu Arjun, who will soon begin shooting for his next film with director Sukumar, also took to Instagram and appealed his fans to go and cast their vote.
Today is that 1 day which will decide how the next 1825 days should be. Pls cast your vote.
Young tiger NTR, @tarak9999 and family at polling booth to cast their vote. #NTR #Tarak#Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/owqAQPaACZ
— Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) April 11, 2019
Baahubali director SS Rajamoul shared a photo of his finger as he cast the vote with his family.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 10:51:31 IST
