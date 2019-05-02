Logic announces new song 'Homicide' with Eminem from upcoming album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Logic is collaborating with Eminem for his latest single, 'Homicide', which will be released Friday, 3 May. The '1-800-273-8255' singer took to Twitter on 1 May to announce his new song with the rap star. This is the rapper duo's first collaboration, reported Billboard.

The announcement came months after Logic met Eminem in February. "Em, if you're reading this I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. I'll never forget the experience and I'm more than happy and ecstatic to now call you my homie! Thank you for the kindness and wise words," Logic had tweeted then.

"Homicide ft @eminem. Available everywhere Friday," Logic wrote alongside the art for the track.

The new song will be the third song to be released from his next album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind following the title track and 'Keanu Reeves'.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 18:52:50 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.