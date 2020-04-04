You are here:

Logan Williams, known for playing Barry Allen's younger version in The Flash, passes away aged 16

Logan Williams, the actor who played the younger version of protagonist Barry Allen in the superhero drama The Flash, passed away on 2 April. He was 16.

The news was confirmed by his mother Marlyse Williams, who during an interaction with the Tri City News said that the family is absolutely devastated. She added that following social distancing norms in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, she could not even hug her parents who lost their only grandchild.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen in The Flash, too took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the young actor.

In a long heartfelt post, Gustin wrote that the news was devastating and his thoughts and prayers are with Williams and his family.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin wrote in the caption of the 2014 photo.

Here's the post

Williams played a young Barry Allen in eight episodes of The Flash in the first two seasons.

Williams also essayed the role of Miles Montgomery in 12 episodes of the series When Calls the Heart and as Max Johnson in the highly popular Supernatural series.

Williams won the 2015 Joey Award for his role as a young Barry Allen.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 14:15:28 IST