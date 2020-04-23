You are here:

Lockdown keeps Mithun Chakraborty stranded in Bengaluru; actor unable to visit Mumbai after father's death

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, has passed away due to kidney failure in Mumbai, reports Times of India. He was 95.

Basantakumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and breathed his last on Tuesday evening, according to Mithun Chakraborty's younger son, Namashi Chakraborty.

"Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure," Namashi Chakraborty told Press Trust of India.

Namashi Chakraborty said his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Mithun Chakraborty is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites, his son added.

His eldest son Mahakshay is currently in Mumbai along with the rest of the family, the report adds.

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor and his family.

"My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong may his soul rest in peace forever," Sengupta tweeted on Wednesday.

Here's the tweet

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 09:28:29 IST