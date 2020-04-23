You are here:

Lockdown keeps Mithun Chakraborty stranded in Bengaluru; actor unable to visit Mumbai after father's death

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2020 09:28:29 IST

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, has passed away due to kidney failure in Mumbai, reports Times of India. He was 95.

Lockdown keeps Mithun Chakraborty stranded in Bengaluru; actor unable to visit Mumbai after fathers death

Mithun Chakraborty

Basantakumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and breathed his last on Tuesday evening, according to Mithun Chakraborty's younger son, Namashi Chakraborty.

"Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure," Namashi Chakraborty told Press Trust of India.

Namashi Chakraborty said his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Mithun Chakraborty is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites, his son added.

His eldest son Mahakshay is currently in Mumbai along with the rest of the family, the report adds.

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor and his family.

"My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong may his soul rest in peace forever," Sengupta tweeted on Wednesday.

Here's the tweet

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 09:28:29 IST

tags: Basantakumar Chakraborty , Bengaluru , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , Coronavirus lockdown , Coronavirus outbreak , Coronavirus updates , lockdown , mithun , Mithun Chakraborty , Mumbai

also see

Kriti Kharbanda was 'terrified' she had contracted coronavirus after attending engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother

Kriti Kharbanda was 'terrified' she had contracted coronavirus after attending engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother

Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan shares how communities are coming together to 'set examples', chides lockdown violators

Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan shares how communities are coming together to 'set examples', chides lockdown violators

Coronavirus Outbreak: Netflix adds 15.8 mn subscribers worldwide in 3 months; CEO warns pandemic-fueled spike temporary

Coronavirus Outbreak: Netflix adds 15.8 mn subscribers worldwide in 3 months; CEO warns pandemic-fueled spike temporary