Lock Upp contestant revealed: Karanvir Bohra lands up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail
Controversy queen Poonam Pandey, actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui and wrestler Babita Phogat are all set to participate in the show.
Upcoming reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to premiere on MX Player and ALT Balaji soon. While it is not clear if the show will premiere on 27 February, the makers have revealed the fifth contestant of the show – Karanvir Bohra. The actor shared the promo where he is seen behind bars. Alongside his post, he wrote, “Mujhe hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule!”
The actor can be seen garnering praises of his fans, and paparazzi clicking pictures in the video. The audience is then introduced to Karanvir Bohra, dressed in an orange jumpsuit. He is seen holding a clapboard that read, “Inmate No 5, Kaaranvir Bohra. Charge: Steals the limelight.”
Controversy queen Poonam Pandey, actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui and wrestler Babita Phogat are also set to participate in the show.
