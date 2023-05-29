American rapper Lizzo made history by becoming the first black artist to headline the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in its 10-year-long history. While the internet and fans praised the artist, she saw some unfriendly signs from people and gave them an epic reply like a boss and said at the JaM Cellars stage in Napa, “I saw some signs that were very unfriendly towards people like me.”

She added, “I saw signs talking about how they want to cancel people like me. Silence people like me. Choke people like me. And they right across the street. So we gonna sing this one more time so they can hear it because maybe they haven’t heard it in a long time.”

While she refrained to speak about the unfriendly signs, The Chronicle confirmed that one house near the gates had a sign displaying “Choke the Woke,” along with other derogatory words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Donning a black and neon green fringe detailed with multiple crisscross designs, Lizzo accessorised her attire with a belt, silver hoop earrings along with some rings. The three-day prestigious event called the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, ended on Sunday with performances by hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and rapper Lil Nas X.

Lizzo summed up her day by saying “BottleRock, this was an experience!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.