Lizzie McGuire reboot cancelled at Disney, announces series star Hilary Duff

Disney Plus is officially not moving ahead with the much-awaited reboot of the Lizzie McGuire series.

Hilary Duff, who led the popular Disney Channel series, made the announcement on social media. She said that she has been honoured to have played the character, which has left a lasting impact on many including herself. She added that seeing fans' unwavering loyalty even to this day, means a lot to her.

In a separate statement, a Disney representative also confirmed that the show has been axed.

"Lizzie McGuire’s fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.

The show, which was officially announced at D23 expo in August last year, would have seen Duff''s protagonist dealing with the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, family, and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.

Production on the show began in November 2019 with many original cast members like Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas returning. Production was put on hold earlier this year after Terri Minsky, the creator of the original show, exited the project over creative differences.

It is rumoured that Duff and Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie McGuire for the revival, while Disney wanted it to appeal to kids and families, as the original series did.

At the time, Duff had urged Disney to consider moving the new series to Hulu, something that the studio had previously done with Love, Victor.

Lizzie Mcguire aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, making Duff a household name. The series was adapted into a movie, aptly titled The Lizzy McGuire Movie, which was released in 2003 and grossed around $55 million at the box office from a $17 million budget.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)