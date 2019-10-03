Living Undocumented trailer: Netflix brings forth stories of US immigrants in Selena Gomez-produced docu-series

Netflix released the trailer of six-episode documentary Living Undocumented, co-produced by popular singer-actress Selena Gomez. The series delves into one of the most important issues of the world, immigration policies, and chronicles the lives of eight immigrant families as they face potential deportation.

The trailer introduces to the families who agree to sit down and face the camera, as they reveal their gut-wrenching stories of separation and charges of deportation. "We don’t know what we need to do to just be given the simple luxury of living in our home,” says one subject in the trailer.

While some subjects reveal how they fear of restarting their lives, others disclose their struggles of losing out their house. “I wasn’t blessed to be born in this country, but my heart is American,” says another, as the trailer ends with a subject waving the US flag.

From executive producer @selenagomez comes #LivingUndocumented, a six episode documentary series that follows eight undocumented immigrant families who volunteered to tell their stories, revealing the high cost many must pay to try and live the American dream. Premieres October 2 pic.twitter.com/ACa3l23xPw — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2019

The official description for the series reads, “In 2018, eight undocumented families took the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. Ranging from harrowing to hopeful, their journeys illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system. Living Undocumented depicts the struggles many must endure in their quest to pursue the American dream.”

“I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” Gomez says in a statement. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories."

The series is executive produced by Saidman and Eli Holzman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation banner, along with Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Anna Chai, and Sean O’Grady. Saidman and Anna Chai are co-directors.

Living Undocumented began streaming on Netflix from 2 October.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 12:58:13 IST