Little Zizou director Sooni Tarporevala to helm Siddharth Roy Kapur's upcoming film

Sooni Tarporevala, the National Award-winning director of Little Zizou, is returning to direct a film based on the journey of two boys from Mumbai who get the opportunity to pursue their passion for dance, writes Mumbai Mirror.

Tarporevala had previously directed a 14-minute long virtual reality documentary Yeh Ballet, featuring Amiruddin Shah and Manish Chauhan, who received full scholarships to London's Royal Academy of Ballet and Oregan Ballet Theatre under the mentorship of Yehuda Maor.

The musical drama will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, who previously collaborated with her on The Namesake. Tareporevala shared that she has been working on the script of the upcoming film and is also in the process of casting the male leads, who will go through rigorous training in ballet before the shooting begins.

"Having created the musical franchise, ABCD, we intend to bring the same unbridled energy, cinematic spectacle, spectacular dance and great music to this film. What makes it even more special is that we will explore an unfamiliar western dance form, ballet, and its impact on these boys. The goal is to achieve all that while remaining rooted in our culture and more familiar dance aesthetics." said Kapur.

According to Mirror, Mayur Puri will pen the dialogues and Sachin-Jigar will compose the music. The film will have different dance forms with choreography by Shiamak Davar and the ballet sequences will be directed by Yehuda and Cindy Jourdain.

Tarporevala has previously worked on the scripts for Salaam Bombay and Mississippi Masala.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 13:52 PM