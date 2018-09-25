Little Things song 'Pause' sees Prateek Kuhad perfectly capture the spirit of modern relationships

Little Things had, in its first season, tugged at audiences' heart strings with its simple yet honest portrayal of modern couples and their share of problems. Often touted as a millennial problem, 'relationships' in contemporary times, are known to often have no external problematic agents but internal characteristic issues. With a considerable decrease in attention spans and a parallel increase in life's pace, 'Pause' takes a moment to introspect, to think and most importantly to feel.

Composed by Prateek Kuhad, 'Pause' has the tranquility which has gradually become the singer-composer's trademark style. Directed by Reema Sengupta, 'Pause' depicts 'new age' couples while they sing along to Kuhad's sweet lyrics. The balance which most require to strike in order to enjoy the relationship, is beautifully depicted by the couples actually going in for balancing gymnastic postures, in the video. Featuring Little Things' main couple Dhruv Vats (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Mithila Palkar), 'Pause' is sure to leave its viewers wondering and ruminating.

Little Things charts the narrative of a couple who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living. Little Things season 2 is all set to stream on Netflix from 5 October, 2018.

