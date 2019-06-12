Little Fires Everywhere first look: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington 'bring back the 90s' in Hulu miniseries

The first look of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere has been unveiled. The duo is seen posing in front of their picture-perfect home.

Check out the first look here

The show is based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller of the same name, set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Ng grew up. Set in the 90s, it follows the stories of the suburban Richardson family, and a roving mother-daughter pair, Mia and Pearl Warren, who have very different ways of life. When Mia and Pearl move to town and become the Richardsons' tenants, the two families find their worlds colliding and changing.

Little Fires Everywhere will be written by Liz Tigelaar (Casual), and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios will produce.

"Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother," Broadcasting Cable quoted Witherspoon as saying at the time of the show's announcement.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 17:27:39 IST

