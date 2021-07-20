Lisey's Story review: Julianne Moore's Apple TV+ show is a clumsy attempt at generating horror through loss and death

This Stephen King adaptation is a yawn-fest with brief fangirl moments when Moore appears on screen.

Adaptations of not-particularly-good novels are almost always tricky territory. When Apply announced a series retelling of Stephen King’s 2006 horror-fantasy novel Lisey's Story, expectations were understandably high and hopes pinned to the fact that it does a better job of one of King’s lesser works.

That Apple TV+ attempts to pump the maximum zealousness of King’s universe, is evident from sprawling set designs and an A-league cast, with Julianne Moore ;eading the indomitable lot. However, If history is any proof, one would know Stephen King has faltered to transform the magic of his written word from text to screen.

Where the series unequivocally fails is in its dialogue and scripting departments (both closely being helmed by the man himself). Plot themes are revisited umpteen times to an extent that audiences are force-fed the recurrent narrative threads – dark marital secrets, the power of familial bonds, the dangers of creative license. This becomes especially annoying when the obscurity of such a fantastical plot is explored. This over-explanation renders the mystique and thrusts the storyline into an abyss of confusion and bad filmmaking.

Shifting the focus from shoddy behind-the-camera performance is the stellar attempt by the few in front of it. the series protagonist, a writer’s widow, trying desperately to hold onto the legacy of her dead husband and fighting to reconnect with him through the hints he’s left behind.

Director Pablo Larraín instils into Lisey’s Story a bittersweet sense of yearning that trumps the clumsy horror treatment to become something worthwhile, something that ought to be cherished.

Not only Moore, but the entire ensemble steps up to produce quality performances in the series. Joan Allen and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lisey’s sisters provide the thematic canvas on which Lisey’s character progression (or degression, however one chooses to look at it) may be mapped. Their oddly ominous selves, with an understandable disconnect from civil society, proves instrumental in Lisey’s character building.

But everything aside, what holds the Apple TV+ series together is the dynamic interplay between Lisey and her husband Scott (Clive Owen). Their relationship and the layers behind it provide the fodder that is essential in creating the atmosphere of sinful desires which come at high prices. The unimaginable sense of loss that looms large over the story draws its roots from the chasm between Lisey and Scott which only gets enhanced when Lisey tries to bridge gaps between them.

Similarly, Lisey’s journey to self-actualisation through her husband’s whereabouts is nothing out of the ordinary. While she moves heaven and earth to locate her seemingly deceased husband, Lisey is giving up narrative agency. After a brief introductory stint, Lisey’s Story actually shift focus to become more about Scott’s absence and how his life shaped Lisey’s when he was alive.

Despite these structural hurdles, Moore holds her own and commands screen presence throughout. She aces the confused, helpless but passionate role of Lisey and lends a veil of authenticity to the protagonist. Moore’s onscreen gravitas essentially uplifts the mawkish plot to border on the profound. Nonetheless, the show staggers to establish any meaningful point.

Lisey’s Story is a poor attempt at building poignant horror narratives through deep notions like loss and death. The eight-episode series instead feels like a yawn-fest with brief fangirl moments when Moore appears on screen.

Lisey’s Story streams on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer here: