Lisa Ray becomes mother to twins via surrogacy: Have chosen to share my story to normalise fertility possibilities

Actress Lisa Ray took to Instagram on 17 September to announce that she had become a mother to twins, Sufi and Soleil, who were born via surrogacy.

She also mentioned in her post that by sharing the intimate news, she and her husband Jason Dehni aimed to normalise the various other ways of fertility and becoming a parent.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Ray can be seen cradling her two daughters.

"Luminous souls Sufi and Soleil are expanding us in ways we never thought possible...and catching me by surprise as I grow into motherhood," she adds in the post, thanking her well-wishers for being a part of her journey.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 12:56 PM