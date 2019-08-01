You are here:

Lisa Marie Presley signs massive book deal about former husband Michael Jackson, father Elvis

Aug 01, 2019 10:57:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA] | Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of singer Elvis Presley, has signed a massive deal for the book she is writing about her ex Michael Jackson and a new perspective on her father, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presely was married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 | Twitter

A source informed Page Six that the Lisa Marie book has been sold to Gallery Books for between USD 3 million and USD 4 million. The book "promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis," a source added.

Lisa was married to the King of Pop from 1994 to 1996. The couple married secretly in a private ceremony before making it public on MTV.

In 2010, she opened up about how the marriage ended in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "There was a very profound point in the marriage when he had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the sort of vampires, or me? And he pushed me away," she said, clarifying that by "vampires" she meant "sycophants."

"The one thing that correlates with Michael and with my father on this subject is that they had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create," she added.

Dodging allegations of Jackson's inappropriate relationships with children in a 1995 interview with Diane Sawyer she said, "I know that he's not like that."

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 11:01:55 IST

