Lisa Haydon reveals she is expecting a third child with husband Dino Lalvani

Lisa Haydon revealed she's expecting a daughter and that she's due in June in an Instagram video.

Lisa Haydon, who is mother to sons Zack and Leo is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The actress took to Instagram to share a short clip revealing the news.

In the video, one can see the actor asking her son Zack what's inside mum's tummy. The actor says, "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately," adding that she did not make the announcement earlier due to sheer laziness.

When interrupted by her son, she says, "Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?" The youngster promptly replies, that there is a baby sister.

Check out the announcement video here

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Lisa got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and welcomed their second child Leo last year in February.

The couple recently celebrated Leo's birthday and shared a post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my sweet boy. Our natural-born leader, already living up to your name my baby lion heart.” The actor added that Leo has already shown a lot of determination and have come on a very special mission. The actor added that as parents they promise to do everything they can to help him, before writing, “Born for such a time as this. We love you so much.”