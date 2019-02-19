You are here:

Lisa Borders steps down as head of Time's Up citing family issues: Hope my efforts continue to resonate

Lisa Borders says she has resigned as president and CEO of Time’s Up, the gender equality initiative formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

Borders says in statement Monday that she is stepping aside “with deep regret” due to family issues. She didn’t elaborate.

Statement from Lisa Borders and TIME’S UP pic.twitter.com/d7YXIKwH9r — Lisa Borders (@Lisa_M_Borders) February 18, 2019

Borders stated that she felt fortunate for the opportunity to lead developments in the Time's Up movement as it grows. However, pressing family concerns, needing her 'singular focus' required her to step down as the head of the organisation. Time's Up in return also issued a statement which said that they accept and respected Borders' decision, reiterating that the organisation's main focus will continue to be creating "safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds.”

Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim CEO while the organization conducts an executive search.

Borders, former president of the WNBA, was named head of Time’s Up last year.

The organization was formed in January 2018 in response to sexual misconduct allegations leveled against powerful men in the entertainment industry including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 10:31:11 IST