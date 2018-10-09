Lion actress Pallavi Sharda comes on board Gurinder Chadha's India-set drama Beecham House

New Delhi: Actress Pallavi Sharda has joined the team of Gurinder Chadha's India-set drama Beecham House, and says working with the director is an "absolute joy".

She has been roped in to play role of a princess in the period drama.

"It has been an absolute joy to work with Gurinder Chadha, someone who has inspired me since I first watched Bhaji on the Beach as a young girl. She has pioneered the representation of South Asian identity on mainstream screens globally and as a child of the diaspora — her work impacted me greatly," Pallavi said in a statement.

"It is so fulfilling to have a female leader with so much courage, gumption and a shared goal of bringing South Asian perspectives out of the shadows in the western world," she added.

The series takes place on the cusp of 19th century in Delhi, and follows the life of residents of the titular mansion. It will be filmed in India as well.

It also stars Tom Bateman, who has featured in films like Murder On The Orient Express and Snatched and Marc Warren, known for shows like The Vice and State Of Play, and Lesley Nicol of Downton Abbey.

Talking about her character, she said: "I play Chandrika, who is bold, proud and clings viscerally to her roots. She is close to John Beecham (played by Bateman), but no one in the house understands why. She is like a gallant and warrior-like, Indian woman who is prepared to fight for what she believes in. I didn't have to think twice when I got the offer to play Chandrika."

Pallavi was last seen in Lion with Dev Patel.

