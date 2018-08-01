Lindsay Lohan to return on American television with MTV series on nightclub ventures in Greece

Lindsay Lohan is returning to American television with a reality series that traces her night club tours in Greece, reported Reuters. MTV on Monday said that Lohan's show, titled Lohan Beach Club, would capture the actress' journey towards expanding a recently launched nightclub as well as a restaurant business in Greece.

As per the same reports, Lohan Beach Club is expected to air in 2019. The series will see the 32-year-old actress lead a group of 'brand ambassadors' who aid the actress in promoting her business.

In a teaser video of the upcoming show, Lohan encourages audiences to go along with her while she tours Mykonos. “Pack your bags, MTV. We’re going to Mykonos,” says the actress.

The new venture is supposed to be Lohan's third business project after she opened a nightclub in Athens in 2016. The club also bears her name. The second venture was a beach house in Rhodes which is scheduled to open in 2018.

Lohan, who is most famous for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, got involved with drug abuse and committed offences involving drunken driving. Between 2007 and 2013, she went to rehab six times.

Her last feature was the 2013 thriller The Canyons. She has also been part of the second season of British TV comedy Sick Note, where she is seen in a supporting role.

