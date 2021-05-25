Netflix's romcom, starring Lindsay Lohan, tells the story is of a spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident

Actor Lindsay Lohan, who has been away from the limelight, will soon appear in a Netflix project. The untitled holiday rom-com will be directed by A Christmas Waltz famed Janeen Damian reported Variety.

Written by Michael Damian, Ron Oliver, Jeff Bonnett along with Janeen, the story is of a spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. Reportedly, in the days leading up to Christmas, Lindsay’s character receives care from a lodge worker and his precocious daughter.

Brad Krevoy from Motion Picture Corporation of America (MCPA), and Michael Damian from Riviera Films are the producers of this project. The executive producers of Lindsay’s next are Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe, reported Deadline.

Lindsay had appeared in movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls which made her a star at a young age. However, the actor has been away from the movie business in Hollywood and eventually relocated to Europe and Dubai.

According to Variety, Lindsay told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in 2019 that she wanted to come back to America and start filming again. Lindsay added that she wants to take back the life that she worked for and share it with her loved ones.

She last appeared in Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in 2018-19, an MTV reality TV show. The star also worked in The Canyons, Speed-the-Plow, and Sick Note.

According to a report in AV Club, the untitled Lindsay film will be another attempt by Netflix to compete with the Hallmark brand of Christmas films. Netflix has released many Christmas movies including The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince in the last few years.