Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights adaptation to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on 9 June

The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival two days before the film opens in theatres and begins streaming.

The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on 9 June, two days before the film opens in theatres and begins streaming.

Set in New York’s Washington Heights, Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights will premiere across every New York borough — including the United Palace theatre in the film’s uptown neighbourhood, festival organisers said Friday.

Check out the announcement here

Lights up on #InTheHeightsMovie! “For the first time ever, @Tribeca's inaugural film will be screened simultaneously across all five boroughs in multiple open-air venues.” pic.twitter.com/KwnCPCwds3 — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) April 16, 2021

Tribeca — cancelled last year due to the pandemic — is planning a festival beginning June 9 to take place in open-air venues around the city.

“In the Heights is the quintessential New York story of hard work, resilience, and triumph. We are proud to feature this film as opening night where it can debut in its hometown in celebration of its New York roots and the Latinx community,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the festival.

Warner Bros. will release In the Heights on 11 June in theatres and on HBO Max. The Tribeca Film Festival runs 9-20 June.