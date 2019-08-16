Lilly Singh announces she's dropping her moniker Superwoman: It's time to lay the cape to rest
YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has announced that she is dropping her moniker 'Superwoman', and will now be known as just Lilly. The blogger, who will soon turn a Late Night host with A Little Late with Lilly Singh, had been using the tag for almost a decade.
On Instagram, Lilly writes that while starting her YouTube channel, she had not put much thought into her famed moniker, and just wanted it to match her MSN messenger handle.
“Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman growing up because like any kid I wanted so badly to deal with life’s obstacles like a hero. As I grew up, I held on to this belief that everyone could be their own superhero,” she explains the reason behind previously calling herself Superwoman.
Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly. ••••••• Nine years ago I decided to make a YouTube channel and thought nothing of it. I didn’t think it would alter my life path, turn into a career and to be honest I didn’t even think I’d upload more than five videos. When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman growing up because like any kid I wanted so badly to deal with life’s obstacles like a hero. As I grew up, I held on to this belief that everyone could be their own superhero. Until this day I truly believe that we have all the tools we need to be our own saving grace. It’s been heartwarming and empowering to hear people address me as Superwoman, a name I worked so hard to live up to. But today as I type this, as the person I’ve grown into, I feel even more empowered by the name Lilly. Lilly has become an even bigger hero than Superwoman on this journey through my life. Lilly encompasses everything it took to get to where I am... and it’s a place I’m proud to be. And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest. Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be. Aka new handle is @Lilly. Wooop! Woop! Holla atcha girlllll 💃🏽💪🏽❤️
Lilly further says while she finds it "empowering" and "heartwarming" when she is addressed by her fans as Superwoman, she declares that she feels "even more empowered by the name Lilly.”
She finally concludes the post by saying that she will now "lay the cape to rest."
Singh's new show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, will debut in September on the 1:30 am spot, which is currently occupied by Last Call With Carson Daly on NBC. Her appointment is a historic feat as it makes her the first woman, and the first woman of colour to lead a late-night show on a broadcast network.
Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 10:43:13 IST