Lilly Singh announces she's dropping her moniker Superwoman: It's time to lay the cape to rest

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has announced that she is dropping her moniker 'Superwoman', and will now be known as just Lilly. The blogger, who will soon turn a Late Night host with A Little Late with Lilly Singh, had been using the tag for almost a decade.

On Instagram, Lilly writes that while starting her YouTube channel, she had not put much thought into her famed moniker, and just wanted it to match her MSN messenger handle.

“Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman growing up because like any kid I wanted so badly to deal with life’s obstacles like a hero. As I grew up, I held on to this belief that everyone could be their own superhero,” she explains the reason behind previously calling herself Superwoman.

Lilly further says while she finds it "empowering" and "heartwarming" when she is addressed by her fans as Superwoman, she declares that she feels "even more empowered by the name Lilly.”

She finally concludes the post by saying that she will now "lay the cape to rest."

Singh's new show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, will debut in September on the 1:30 am spot, which is currently occupied by Last Call With Carson Daly on NBC. Her appointment is a historic feat as it makes her the first woman, and the first woman of colour to lead a late-night show on a broadcast network.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 10:43:13 IST