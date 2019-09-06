You are here:

Lil Nas X's Panini video, featuring Skai Jackson, gives a psychedelic glimpse into future

Musician Lil Nas X has dropped his new music video 'Panini'. The track belongs to his debut EP '7', and was released on Thursday.

The musician was recently dethroned from the Billboard Hot 100 chart by Billie Eilish.

After giving audiences a feel of Back to the Future 3 with his music video 'Old Town Road', Lil Nas X ups his game. 'Panini' brings back strong references from the time. The location of the track is presumably set in the same LNXCU (Lil Nas X Cinematic Universe), which the singer used for his MTV VMAs performance.

Check out the song here

PANINI MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!!

pic.twitter.com/Ctf6cwhn4g — nope (@LilNasX) September 5, 2019

Lil Nas X is depicted as the US President, and it is 2079. In a complete totalitarian strain of world domination, the video depicts Lil Nas X's holographic smile is on every building, along with the brands (such as Fiat, Uber, and Beats by Dre). Disney star Skai Jackson also features in the video. After the launch, social media erupted with early reactions. Here are some of the best ones

Lil nas x : hey panin- Skai Jackson : pic.twitter.com/JmE8tOe35H — Justin (@oohitsjustin) September 5, 2019

Skai Jackson when Lil Nas X made the holograms turn into trees in the Panini music video pic.twitter.com/n4tTopKv0B — Ferrell (@o_fearghail) September 5, 2019

Skai Jackson inside the plane when she’s sees Lil Nas X chilling on one of the wings pic.twitter.com/L5IMwGBYzm — Jess (@Jessiixi) September 5, 2019

Panini video is the millennium version of when the 90-2000’s r&b niggas follow the girl dancing & singing. I’m impressed. — saweetie (@tclappaz) September 5, 2019

pic.twitter.com/0qgfFztJ11 — s l o a n e (@vrawge) September 5, 2019

This Panini music video kinda go crazy pic.twitter.com/9SxaPAiJRI — Arrow (@Arrvw) September 5, 2019

Skai Jackson the entire panini music video pic.twitter.com/bqJAKmH91q — queenofqueens♡ (@jaeedivine) September 5, 2019

Skai Jackson every time Lil Nas X popped up out of no where pic.twitter.com/JVE0rYejgC — Brian (@idkmybffBrian) September 5, 2019

No one Skai Jackson in Lil Nas X music video pic.twitter.com/NERnZNOQGF — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) September 5, 2019

Lil Nas X: Hey p- Skai Jackson: pic.twitter.com/Ny1jwFF8HD — SILENTO (@table4uno) September 5, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 12:26:12 IST