Lil Nas X's Panini video, featuring Skai Jackson, gives a psychedelic glimpse into future

FP Staff

Sep 06, 2019 12:26:12 IST

Musician Lil Nas X has dropped his new music video 'Panini'. The track belongs to his debut EP '7', and was released on Thursday.

The musician was recently dethroned from the Billboard Hot 100 chart by Billie Eilish.

After giving audiences a feel of Back to the Future 3 with his music video 'Old Town Road', Lil Nas X ups his game. 'Panini' brings back strong references from the time. The location of the track is presumably set in the same LNXCU (Lil Nas X Cinematic Universe), which the singer used for his MTV VMAs performance.

Check out the song here

Lil Nas X is depicted as the US President, and it is 2079. In a complete totalitarian strain of world domination, the video depicts Lil Nas X's holographic smile is on every building, along with the brands (such as Fiat, Uber, and Beats by Dre). Disney star Skai Jackson also features in the video. After the launch, social media erupted with early reactions. Here are some of the best ones

 

 

 

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 12:26:12 IST

