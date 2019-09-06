Lil Nas X's Panini video, featuring Skai Jackson, gives a psychedelic glimpse into future
Musician Lil Nas X has dropped his new music video 'Panini'. The track belongs to his debut EP '7', and was released on Thursday.
The musician was recently dethroned from the Billboard Hot 100 chart by Billie Eilish.
After giving audiences a feel of Back to the Future 3 with his music video 'Old Town Road', Lil Nas X ups his game. 'Panini' brings back strong references from the time. The location of the track is presumably set in the same LNXCU (Lil Nas X Cinematic Universe), which the singer used for his MTV VMAs performance.
Check out the song here
PANINI MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!!
pic.twitter.com/Ctf6cwhn4g
— nope (@LilNasX) September 5, 2019
Lil Nas X is depicted as the US President, and it is 2079. In a complete totalitarian strain of world domination, the video depicts Lil Nas X's holographic smile is on every building, along with the brands (such as Fiat, Uber, and Beats by Dre). Disney star Skai Jackson also features in the video. After the launch, social media erupted with early reactions. Here are some of the best ones
Lil nas x : hey panin- Skai Jackson : pic.twitter.com/JmE8tOe35H — Justin (@oohitsjustin) September 5, 2019
Skai Jackson when Lil Nas X made the holograms turn into trees in the Panini music video pic.twitter.com/n4tTopKv0B — Ferrell (@o_fearghail) September 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/ORG0vjJ01y — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) September 5, 2019
Skai Jackson inside the plane when she’s sees Lil Nas X chilling on one of the wings pic.twitter.com/L5IMwGBYzm — Jess (@Jessiixi) September 5, 2019
Panini video is the millennium version of when the 90-2000’s r&b niggas follow the girl dancing & singing. I’m impressed. — saweetie (@tclappaz) September 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/0qgfFztJ11 — s l o a n e (@vrawge) September 5, 2019
This Panini music video kinda go crazy pic.twitter.com/9SxaPAiJRI — Arrow (@Arrvw) September 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/e1BW1H3TR9 — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) September 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/Z9FCEArWV5 — ryan. (@Legitlyy) September 1, 2019
Skai Jackson the entire panini music video pic.twitter.com/bqJAKmH91q — queenofqueens♡ (@jaeedivine) September 5, 2019
Skai Jackson every time Lil Nas X popped up out of no where pic.twitter.com/JVE0rYejgC — Brian (@idkmybffBrian) September 5, 2019
No one Skai Jackson in Lil Nas X music video pic.twitter.com/NERnZNOQGF — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) September 5, 2019
Lil Nas X: Hey p- Skai Jackson: pic.twitter.com/Ny1jwFF8HD — SILENTO (@table4uno) September 5, 2019
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 12:26:12 IST