Like A Boss trailer: Salma Hayek plays a shady investor in Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish's cosmetic company

The trailer of Salma Hayek, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish's upcoming film Like a Boss has been unveiled. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the comedy drama follows best friends Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne), who have also founded a cosmetics company together.

The trailer charts Mia and Mel's wild adventures together. At a point in the trailer, Mel asks Mia, "Do you ever think about all the stuff we've done and wonder how we did not die?"

However, it is soon revealed that the company has run into a debt of $493,000. Desperate to stay afloat, Mel and Mia consider the prospect of bringing in cosmetics titan Claire Luna (Hayek) as an investor. Claire offers a staggering sum of $ 1.7 million to invest in their company. But she also warns them that personal equations often get in the way of business.

"If you want to be a businesswoman, you have to act like a boss," Claire tells the duo.

Her introduction into the company starts straining Mel and Mia's friendship. After Claire allegedly steals one of their business ideas, Mel and Mia are determined to re-team and save their company from going bankrupt.

The film also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St Clair and Karan Soni.

Like a Boss hits the screens on 10 January, 2020.

