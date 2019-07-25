Light of My Life trailer: Casey Affleck directs, stars in dystopian drama about a world without women

The trailer for Casey Affleck's directorial Light of My Life was released recently. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2019. The dystopian drama was listed in the Panorama section of the festival.

The trailer follows a father (played by Affleck) living in the woods with his daughter Rag (Anna Pniowsky), who has her hair cut short and is dressed like a boy. It is later revealed that she may be the only surviving girl in the world after a plague wiped out the entire female population, including Rag's mother. The trailer also shows their struggles to stay alive as they search for shelter and try to keep Rag out of danger.

In the end, Affleck can be heard reassuring his daughter that he will do anything and everything to keep her out of harm's way. "I'll always be with you, even if someone hurt me and stabbed me and knocked me down and put me in a block of ice and dropped me in the bottom of the ocean. Then I'll get up and I'll be free and I'll come find you and I'll keep being your dad."

The film also features Elisabeth Moss in flashback sequences. Tom Bower, Timothy Webber and Hrothgar Matthews are also part of the cast.

Many social media users criticised the film and Affleck, who was recently embroiled in two cases of sexual harassment. He was accused of sexual harassment by two female co-workers while making the 2010 mockumentary I'm Still Here, which he directed. Although the lawsuits were settled out of court, Affleck's name in 2016 and 2017 became associated with a long list of men who have abused power in Hollywood.

He had previously explained that the film's premise is definitely not about his personal history or his response to #MeToo, according to IndieWire.

"It's not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation. I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It's not something I can control," the actor said.

Light of My Life releases on 9 August.

Watch the trailer here.



