The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's pan-India feature Liger, scheduled to be out today (9 May), has been amid the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country. Dharma Productions shared the announcement on social media, saying that they hope to share the clip "at a better time for us all".

The statement urged fans to remain at home and promised Deverakonda's "never-before-seen avatar" in the upoming film.

In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. pic.twitter.com/JmPSvhch8Y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 9, 2021

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was set to release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokkiri and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap.

Liger is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of Baahubali franchise. It will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.