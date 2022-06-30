Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is a bilingual film that is shot in Hindi and Telugu; it will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The movie is based on the backdrop of boxing and Tyson has been roped in to play a pivotal role. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy among others.

The cast and crew of the much-anticipated film Liger released a video wishing boxing legend Mike Tyson on his birthday. The former professional boxer is celebrating his 56th birthday today, 30 June.

The boxer is all set to make his debut in Indian cinema with director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be playing the lead in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, producer Karan Johar shared the video on his official handle with a note wishing the legend. “Team #LIGER wishes the LEGEND, @miketyson a very happy birthday! The big clash on-screen awaits!,” the caption read.

In the video, Johar, Deverakonda, Panday and others from the film are seen wishing the former champion on his special day. The video is a compilation of behind-the-scenes moments of Tyson with the team when he was shooting for Liger.

Further in the clip, Tyson is also seen interacting with the cast and discussing his scenes with the actors and filmmaker. There are many light-hearted moments of Tyson with the film’s crew and Deverakonda.

Watch the video here:

Deverakonda also shared the same video on his Twitter handle and penned a sweet note for Tyson. “Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life,” the Arjun Reddy star posted. Find the post here:

Happy Birthday @MikeTyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life ❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/urFy4t2diJ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

Liger is a bilingual film that is shot in Hindi and Telugu; it will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The movie is based on the backdrop of boxing and Tyson has been roped in to play a pivotal role. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others.

This movie will mark Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and Panday’s Tollywood debut. Liger will hit theatres on 25 August this year.

