Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma's immigrant drama The Illegal to debut on Amazon Prime Video on 23 March; trailer unveiled
The Illegal narrates the story of a young film school student from middle-class India who is forced to drop out to support his family while staying in the US as an undocumented worker.
Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma’s internationally-acclaimed Indian-American film The Illegal will release on 23 March on Amazon Prime Video in India, the streaming platform announced on Friday.
The immigrant drama, written and directed by Danish Renzu of Half Widow fame, narrates the story of Hassan (Sharma), a young film school student from middle-class India who is forced to drop out to support his family while staying in the US as an undocumented worker.
Renzu said he is thrilled about the movie releasing for wider audiences.
“This film is very close to my heart, as much as filming it was exciting. I am super thrilled about the movie releasing for wider audiences as well. While the film was received well at a number of film festivals, I am still nervous about the audience’s reaction to it,” the filmmaker said in a statement.
The streaming platform also unveiled the trailer of the movie.
The Illegal also stars Hannah Masi, Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali, Adil Hussain, Danny Vasquez and Neelima Azeem.
In 2019, The Illegal premiered at various film festivals and won many accolades including Mumbai International Film Festival (Special Award for Discovering India), Vancouver South Asian Film Festival (Best Feature Critics Choice), Austin Film Festival, DC South Asian Film Festival (Best Film Jury Mention), DC South Asian Film Festival (Best Feature Audience Award), among others.
Watch the trailer here
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
