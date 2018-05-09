Lethal Weapon makers may replace Clayne Crawford for show's next season over disciplinary issues

Fox’s procedural drama Lethal Weapon is set for a cast reshuffle with Clayne Carwford, who plays co-lead as Martin Riggs, as one of the major replacements, according to People.

Lethal Weapon, a television series based on the movie franchise of the same name, is now in its second season. Crawford’s character, played by Mel Gibson in the movie, is an ex Navy Seal now working with the LAPD fighting crime around the city.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed reports that Fox and Warner Bros. were looking for a replacement for Crawford's role.

It comes shortly after Deadline reported apparent disciplinary issues involving Crawford, citing that the actor had been “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment”

The star issued a public apology on Instagram following the news break.

In his statement he wrote “It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon. The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry with my response.”

Talking about a second incident, he said it was because of an accident involving an actor’s injury from a shrapnel during the shoot where he was directing, which he had been ‘reprimanded’ for.

He added that he had “love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardise so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of making film and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved. It takes a village. I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts.”

Warner Brothers TV have not issued any comments on the matter.

While it isn’t a regular practice, shows have been known to drop actors on grounds of disciplinary issues. Most noted of which remains Charlie Sheen’s ousting from popular sitcom Two and a Half Men.

