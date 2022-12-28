Let Sushant Singh Rajput rest in peace

Just when one thought those conspiracy theories about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had come to an end, someone comes along to open up the debate with more of the same. An autopsy staff, probably awakening from a long slumber, informs the public that Sushant had “definitely” not died by suicide.

And look at the timing of the revelation, just when another poor misguided soul from the entertainment business has ended her life. The girl’s boyfriend has promptly been arrested for breaking up with the girl. This is distasteful. Breakups are not a criminally punishable action. Each of us must take responsibility for our own lives and action.

Sushant Singh Rajput died because he was troubled. He had many issues plaguing his mind. And he was not willing to seek help. Some people around him want to keep the debate alive on how Sushant died. It suits their purposes. But it is not fair to either the deceased or his family to keep dragging murderous insinuations into the plot.

This is not crime thriller. It is someone else’s life. I knew Sushant well from before his stardom. Then suddenly a couple of years before his death, he became inaccessible. There would be the random message. But when I tried to contact him on he was not reachable.

He was going through a traumatic phase and someone who knew both Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty well had told me on the day after his death: “During the last one year he had cut himself completely from all outside contact. Rhea was with him until she could take it no longer. There came a time when Sushant began hearing voices. He began to feel people were trying to kill him. One day an Anurag Kashyap film was playing in Sushant’s home and he told Rhea, ‘I said no to an offer from Kashyap. Now he’s going to come to kill me.’ That’s when Rhea was too frightened to stay with Sushant any longer…. She had no choice, but to leave.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt told her there was nothing she could do. If she stayed on she would lose her sanity too. Rhea waited for Sushant’s sister to come to Mumbai and take charge. Sushant’s sisters tried their best to support and comfort him. But he was beyond listening to anyone. He wouldn’t take his medication.”

The last message I received from Sushant a year before his death was this: “Sir, I remember that I have what all I want already, so I don’t offer any negotiation with my peace or smiles in any one’s presence absence. And we know that it could only get better from here:)).”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

