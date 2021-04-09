Leonardo review: SonyLIV series offers in-depth study on life and times of the historic Renaissance artist

Leonardo stitches the painter’s real-life masterpieces into its narrative structure as the intricate world-building compels one to suspend disbelief.

Sitting comfortably in the sunny, picturesque bylanes of Italy, is the historically laden eight-part series Leonardo. This latest offering on Leonardo da Vinci, the genius renaissance painter-cum-sculptor, proved to be fecund grounds for an in-depth portrayal.

The crew behind the mission is also skilled to the hilt. Series creators Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson exercise a deft hand in handling the narrative space of such a profound yet enigmatic historical character. With the likes of The Medici, Sherlock, and Doctor Who to their credit, both Spotnitz and Thompson succeed in maintaining the much-needed allure around the man.

Leonardo then becomes a case study on Vinci, and his middle years as a budding apprentice to renowned artist Andrea del Verrocchio (Giancarlo Giannini). An enterprising young man residing in Florence in the mid-1400s ought to have its own TV charm, but the fact that it was Vinci just adds enough pull to continue watching the series in utmost awe.

The show aptly delves into the artiste’s mind, and ultimately reveals the inner workings of a perfectionist trying to make it big in the art circles. Vinci’s resolute yet reticent mannerisms become the fulcrum for a murder thriller, quietly brewing beneath the main plot of a historical drama. Aidan Turner’s return as the maestro fits the aesthetic perfectly.

What the makers choose to focus on in the series is a completely fictional detail. They place Vinci smack in the middle of a murder trial of a certain Caterina da Cremona (Matilda de Angelis), his apparent muse for many years. From here begins a tale of mutual understanding and love, laced carefully with an undying passion for art.

The woman inspires within the young prodigy, a newfound love for the “ordinary”, the “worn-out”, especially after the two get off to a rocky start when Vinci’s blatant honesty about Caterina’s peasant status irks and intrigues her simultaneously. The two share a bond of understanding and co-dependency that is often forged between two unfortunate outcasts.

While his colleagues choose to live it up in the golden city, Leonardo shifts his attention to the wind and air, keenly trying to differentiate between the texture of candle light and sunlight.

Soon, Leonardo’s genius can no longer be curtailed, and this brings him under the spotlight where his colleagues seem jealous of his unique perspective on life and his effortless ability to transform it on paper. In fact, Verrocchio himself begins seeing Leonardo’s abilities as a threat.

Not just the dramatic aspect, but the series successfully stitches the painter’s real-life masterpieces into its narrative structure. Detailed backstories precede his famous works like The Last Supper and the Mona Lisa. Even if it’s an extrapolation of facts, credit should be extended to the makers for developing a space that feels lived-in and believable.

Leonardo captures what may have been, all the time informing viewers that it never was this way. However, the intricate research and world-building of the series compels one to suspend disbelief.

Period drama aside, Leonardo excels in set designs (the crew shot mainly in Italy pre- and post- lockdown), and hammers the dialogues into perfection.

We may never get to comprehend the life Vinci lived in its entirety, but such detailed works come as close to deciphering an iconic historical figure.

Leonardo is streaming on SonyLIV.