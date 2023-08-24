Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was recently spotted alongside Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, in Santa Barbara, California. Based on a report by Page Six, The Wolf of Wall Street actor was seen out and about enjoying an ice-cream and ice-tea while attempting to stay under the radar at the same time with his camo baseball hat, black sunglasses and a blue face mask. This sweet treat grab with the 25 year-old model, however, has sparked dating rumours between the two. The duo were twinning in white outfits.

Bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Vittoria Ceretti grabbing ice-cream & iced coffee in Santa Barbara, California on Tuesday (August 24th). #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/kMApTSUSbe — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) August 24, 2023

Leonardo chose a white tee shirt and beige cargo shorts while Vittoria looked pretty in a long sleeved white shirt paired with black bike shorts and a blue handbag. The duo were captured walking together with their individual glass of iced coffee and an ice-cream on the streets of Santa Barbara as they tried to beat the heat.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Dating rumours

The past few months have seen Leonardo DiCaprio’s name linked to several women. Just a few days ago, The Revenant star was spotted with Arabella Chi, a reality TV star, as they cruised the Mediterranean Sea. According to the entertainment news portal, they were joined by close pals Tobey Maguire, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and other friends.

Over the weekend bae Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire were spotted hanging out just off the shore of the Balearic island in Ibiza, Spain. #LeonardoDiCaprio #TobeyMaguire pic.twitter.com/xDAWJ9IdEF — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) August 7, 2023

The Love Island star chose a leopard-print bikini with a matching sheer sarong around her waist as they soaked up the sun while cruising on the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. The 32-year-old accessorised the look with sunglasses, white Hermés Oran sandals and a silver Bottega Veneta Jodie mini leather handbag. Leonardo, on his part, tried to keep a low profile, wearing a cap pulled over his face to disguise himself from the blaring sun or the paparazzi.

Not just this, Leonardo DiCaprio’s name was also associated with supermodel Gigi Hadid as the two were seen partying in the Hamptons last month. The Titanic star was also spotted with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill on a yacht in Sardinia a few months back. Media reports singled out Gill as Leonardo’s ‘new flame’ as pictures of them together gained traction.

Yesterday (Friday, July 28th) bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending time with his friends such as Neelam Gill on a yacht in Sardina, Italy. Leo has been linked to Neelam in the last few months but the 2 are not a couple, she is actually dating Leo’s friend Bert Hedaya. pic.twitter.com/k0Ys6Auc7K — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) July 29, 2023

However, Gill on her part resisted the reports and took a dig at false speculations about them on her Instagram Stories. “Just to clear up any rumours… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his cherished friend, and have been for many months now,” she wrote in the post.

Work Front

Work-wise, Leonardo DiCaprio will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, which is slated to release on 6 October, stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone in pivotal roles.