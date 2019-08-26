You are here:

Leonardo DiCaprio's new environmental fund pledges $5mn to local organisations committed to aid Amazon Fires

Aug 26, 2019 13:53:04 IST

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's new environmental fund with Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth has pledged USD 5 million towards the preservation of the Amazon rainforest as wildfires continue to ravage "the planet's lungs".

Named 'Earth Alliance', the money is being demarcated under an emergency Amazon Forest Fund, CNN reported while quoting the organisation.

Leonardo took to Instagram to make the official announcement

#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017

The fires have also sparked widespread outrage online, prompting a number of celebrities to use their social media platforms to raise awareness.

The money will be demarcated between five local organisations which are "combating the fires, protecting indigenous lands, and providing relief to the communities impacted." They include the Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida (Kayapo), Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), Instituto Kabu (Kayapo), Instituto Raoni (Kayapo) and the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).

As per media reports, talks were held on the Amazon wildfires during the ongoing G7 summit in Biarritz.

