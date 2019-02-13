Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese developing The Devil in the White City as a Hulu TV series

Leonardo Di Caprio and Martin Scorsese's long awaited project The Devil in the White City is soon going to be developed as a TV Series for Hulu. The network announced that it would be partnering with Paramount Television to develop Erik Larson’s novel of the same name into a series, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1893, The Devil in the White City weaves together the tales of two men: Daniel H. Burnham, an architect and urban designer who was behind the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, and Henry Holmes, a charismatic doctor, con artist, and serial killer who capitalised on the tourist attraction to lure anywhere between 27 and 200 victims to his elaborately designed “Murder Castle”.

The project has been in development at various studios since 2003. According to Variety, it was first put in development in Hollywood by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their Cruise/Wagner banner via the shingle’s deal with Paramount, but the option lapsed in 2004. It wasn't until 2010 DiCaprio's production company Appian Way picked up the rights to the book that Scorsese came on board five years later, when the aim was still to be make it into a feature film.

Few details about the TV series are revealed — including whether or not DiCaprio will take on the role of Holmes as initially planned in the movie version. In addition to Scorsese and DiCaprio, executive producers will include Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, Emma Koskoff and Jennifer Davisson.

