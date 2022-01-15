Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don't Look Up, says Jonah Hill

Hill and DiCaprio, who earlier worked together for Martin Scorsese's 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street, recently reunited for Adam Mckay's satire drama, which also featured Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

Press Trust of India January 15, 2022 16:54:51 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don't Look Up, says Jonah Hill

Actor Jonah Hill has revealed that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to watch the Pedro Pascal-starrer series The Mandalorian while they were shooting for their Netflix movie Don't Look Up.

Hill and DiCaprio, who earlier worked together for Martin Scorsese's 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street, recently reunited for Adam Mckay's satire drama, which also featured Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

During an interview with W Magazine, Hill said he lived with DiCaprio while working on the film and they would spend their time watching films." Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don't Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a f**k because I didn't know anything that it was about," he said.

Hill revealed that he started watching HBO's Game of Thrones a "couple of months" back and fell in love with the series. He said he has watched till season four of the epic fantasy show.

"Game of Thrones is so sick. I know this is hilarious, because I'm in 2012. I'm just watching three episodes at a time, like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real time and was like a cultural event.

"So I watched the Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I'm calling friends, like, 'Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.' And they're like, 'Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-Sopranos-level cultural event'," he added.

Updated Date: January 15, 2022 16:54:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bogdanoff twins, popular French TV hosts from 1980s, die of COVID-19
Entertainment

Bogdanoff twins, popular French TV hosts from 1980s, die of COVID-19

Neither of the Bogdanoff brothers had vaccinated against Covid-19, believing their good health would save them because they were "very sporty, without a gram of fat"

Prem Chopra, wife hospitalised after COVID-19; Alaya F tests negative
Entertainment

Prem Chopra, wife hospitalised after COVID-19; Alaya F tests negative

Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted to a Mumbai hospital and will likely be discharged in a day or two

Explained: Why Ukraine's culture minister is objecting to Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 over an 'offensive' character
Entertainment

Explained: Why Ukraine's culture minister is objecting to Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 over an 'offensive' character

Oleksandr Tkachenko has complained to Netflix over the 'insulting' portrayal of a character from Kyiv in Emily In Paris 2