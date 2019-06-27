You are here:

Leonardo DiCaprio gets hit in the face with a volleyball; Twitterati turn it into a hilarious memefest

FP Staff

Jun 27, 2019 15:56:09 IST

We have seen Leonardo DiCaprio take on a mob, try to survive a massive iceberg collision and also fight a grizzly bear for which he was bestowed with an Academy Award for Best Actor. However, Leonardo's biggest challenge arrived earlier this week in a volleyball game.

On Tuesday, TMZ published a slew of images of Leonardo enjoying the summer in Malibu playing a game of volleyball with his friends. Unfortunately, the paparazzi caught him at the wrong moment when he missed his chance and the ball hit him right on the face. Though Leonardo survived the incident unscathed, the snapshot of his fumble caught Internet's attention.

Twitterati quickly resorted to churning out memes, claiming that the incident was quite relatable to their lives. "Leonardo DiCaprio getting smacked in the face by a volleyball sums up how my year is going in one image," someone wrote. "I would have never thought that Leonardo could be an accurate representation of me in high school attempting PE," claimed another user.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions here:

