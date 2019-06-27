Leonardo DiCaprio gets hit in the face with a volleyball; Twitterati turn it into a hilarious memefest

We have seen Leonardo DiCaprio take on a mob, try to survive a massive iceberg collision and also fight a grizzly bear for which he was bestowed with an Academy Award for Best Actor. However, Leonardo's biggest challenge arrived earlier this week in a volleyball game.

On Tuesday, TMZ published a slew of images of Leonardo enjoying the summer in Malibu playing a game of volleyball with his friends. Unfortunately, the paparazzi caught him at the wrong moment when he missed his chance and the ball hit him right on the face. Though Leonardo survived the incident unscathed, the snapshot of his fumble caught Internet's attention.

Leonardo DiCaprio missing the ball and getting hit in the face while playing volleyball (2019) pic.twitter.com/LZcFxYJE8p — Leo Doing Things (@LeoActivities) June 26, 2019

Twitterati quickly resorted to churning out memes, claiming that the incident was quite relatable to their lives. "Leonardo DiCaprio getting smacked in the face by a volleyball sums up how my year is going in one image," someone wrote. "I would have never thought that Leonardo could be an accurate representation of me in high school attempting PE," claimed another user.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions here:

I would have never thought that @LeoDiCaprio could be an accurate representation of me in high school attempting PE #LeonardoDiCaprio #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/jPuSHrRVsn — Alessandra Sciarra (@alessciarra) June 26, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio getting smacked in the face by a volleyball sums up how my year is going in one image. pic.twitter.com/n7fRYGponb — (｡◕‿◕｡) (@princejourdon) June 26, 2019

Oscar voters from 1993-2015 pic.twitter.com/dchBDE5k0Z — Abe Froman 💡🎥🎬 (@FiveStarFlicks) June 25, 2019

leo being hit by that volleyball ............. a moment most pleasing to me in my career — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 25, 2019

put these photos in a museum, any museum, all of them if possible https://t.co/Gds6M51V3p — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) June 25, 2019

I would like an investigation into Leo's volleyball skills. https://t.co/cwq8Z2zrXj — Kelly McLaughlin (@kelmclaugh) June 25, 2019

so when Leo gets hit in the face by a volleyball it’s news and people are concerned but when I do it’s funny and my teammates laugh at me from across the court https://t.co/FpcX61zSoO — SENA. (@heysk9) June 26, 2019

