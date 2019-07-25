You are here:

Leonardo DiCaprio faces backlash for not working with women directors since 1995

FP Staff

Jul 25, 2019 18:53:52 IST

Leonardo Di Caprio, who will be seen next in Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was called out by Guy Lodge, film critic for Variety and The Guardian, for not working with enough female directors. He tweeted in response to an article in The Hollywood Reporter that called DiCaprio "Hollywood's last movie star."

Leonardo DiCaprio. Image from Twitter

Lodge wrote that DiCaprio has not utilised his star power to give "riskier stories (and talents)" exposure. He also pointed out that DiCaprio has only collaborated with major male directors like Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, among others.

Many responded to Lodge's tweet, agreeing with the points he had put forth.
 Calling him "the safest actor in Hollywood," Kayleigh Donaldson of Screen Rant said that many American mainstream actors are known to rarely take up adventurous roles.

Actress Zoe Kazan, who has starred in The Big Sick and What If, said that he is not the only star who has stuck to safer options.

DiCaprio made his film debut in Critters 3, directed by Kristine Peterson, and has also starred in Agnieszka Holland's Total Ecipse. IndieWire notes that these are the only female filmmakers that DiCaprio has worked with. 

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 19:08:28 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Leonardo DiCaprio , Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Quentin Tarantino , Zoe Kazan

