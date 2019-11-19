Leonardo DiCaprio expresses concern over Delhi pollution crisis: Despite promises, the air is still unsafe

Hollywood actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio has raised concerns regarding Delhi's air pollution crisis. The actor has backed the efforts of several groups who are constantly working to highlight the hazardous effects of severe air pollution in India, especially the national capital.

DiCaprio reposted a bunch of photos from a public protest at India Gate in Delhi. The photos show several people standing near the monument with placards in their hands. The placards read slogans like “I want a better future” and “Breathing is killing me”, with the intention of calling out attention to the city’s air pollution crisis.

"Over 1,500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India," the actor shared on Instagram.

Further DiCaprio listed four points on the steps the government is taking to prevent air pollution.

Check out his post here

When DiCaprio won the Oscar for his film The Revenant, he used the stage and the winning moment to talk about climate change and about not taking the planet for granted. A majority of the posts on his account reflect his concerns over the ongoing environmental issues around the world.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 11:37:52 IST