Leonardo DiCaprio expresses concern over Chennai's ongoing water crisis in Instagram post

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has used his star status and popularity to raise awareness around environmental issues time and again. The actor on 21 June, 2019 shared a post on his official Instagram account about the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

He shared the BBC News post featuring a picture of an empty well to highlight his concerns as four main water reservoirs in the capital of the state have run completely dry. The article also highlighted the plight of those struggling with water shortage.

Check out his post here:

A couple of days ago Caprio had also shared a post regarding the Ghazipur garbage dump in India, which is believed to soon surpass the height of Taj Mahal.

When Caprio won the Oscar for his film The Revenant, he used the stage and the winning moment to talk about climate change and about not taking the planet for granted. His Instagram bio also reads "actor and environmentalist". A majority of the posts on his account reflect his concerns over the ongoing environmental issues around the world.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film is slated to release on 26 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 16:19:37 IST