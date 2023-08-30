Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite for The Wager

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again to bring an upcoming nonfiction book to the big screen. The project in question is the adaptation of journalist David Grann’s book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which has been secured by Apple Original Films. The announcement follows their recent work on the adaptation of Grann’s true-crime book Killers of the Flower Moon, due for release in October.

According to the Movieweb report, news of The Wager first emerged last year, but Grann has now confirmed while speaking with the French outlet Télérama that Scorsese and DiCaprio will reunite on the project, and that the pair will begin work on this shipwreck tale after Killers of the Flower Moon, marking their seventh feature film collaboration.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon is also an adaptation of David Grann’s work. The best-selling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI is set in 1920s Oklahoma and chronicles the serial murder of members of the oil wealthy Osage Nation. Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser also star in the film, which will premiere sometime in 2023.