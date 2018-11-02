Leonado DiCaprio, It director Andy Muschietti to collaborate on new adaptation of HG Wells' The Time Machine

It director Andy Muschietti will collaborate with Leonardo DiCaprio's production house Appian Way, along with Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures to adapt HG Wells 1895 science fiction novella The Time Machine, informed The Hollywood Reporter.

Muschietti, who will be steering the project, will also be producing with his sister Barbara Muschietti.

The Time Machine chronicles the life of Victorian-era scientist who is rocketed into 802, 701 AD, where he finds out that that humanity has split into two species: the lethargic Eloi and the night-stalking Morlocks. He then travels 30 million years ahead to find that Earth is dying before returning to the Victorian age.

The Time Machine has been adapted into three feature films of the same name, famously in 1960 by George Pal and in 2002 by Wells' grandson Simon Wells. It has also been adapted into two television versions and has had a large number of comic book adaptations.

Arnold Leibovit, who was also an executive producer of the 2002 film starring Guy Pearce in the lead, will serve as an executive producer for this film as well, reports Variety.

Muschietti is currently directing It: Chapter 2 and will also helm the feature film adaptation of Attack on Titan for Warner Bros, based on Hajime Isayama best-selling Manga series.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 13:09 PM