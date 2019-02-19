Lena Headey says refusing Harvey Weinstein's alleged advances 'impacted a decade' of her career

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, believes that refusing Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual advances gravely impacted her career.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Headey spoke about two alleged encounters with the movie mogul, one in which she openly mocked him and another in which he tried to lure her into his hotel room.

"After he was discovered to be a slime ball, on a grander scale than me just knowing it, I did start thinking, ‘F*ck, maybe because I didn’t sh*g him, that’s impacted a decade of my working life. Because I did two jobs for [Weinstein’s production company] Miramax before those incidents, and after that there was nothing," she said.

The producer's representative issued a statement to People, denying Headey's allegations and insisting that "there was never anything other than a professional and respectful relationship" between the two.

Weinstein is known for producing movies like Shakespeare In Love, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Shall We Dance? and Lion. He has been accused by more than 100 women including Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd of sexual harassment and assault. ETCanada writes that he is currently on $1 million bail, with his next court hearing scheduled on 7 March.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 12:17:33 IST